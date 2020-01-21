Big E’s College Roommate Talks Walking In On Him Masturbating

The New Day lately invited Huge E’s school roommate, ‘Big Juicy’ Rashad Dunn on their podcast. He proceeded to disclose all about Huge E.

Whereas taking a stroll down reminiscence lane, Rashad Dunn advised a narrative about strolling in on Huge E whereas he was caring for his personal enterprise. It might need taken a second to appreciate what was occurring, however as soon as they did Dunn mentioned everybody had an enormous giggle.

“He, as all men do, he has impulses. And so, I’m going to do it. I wasn’t going to do it, but you fired off on The Juice, so The Juice has to fire back. That’s just how it is. I’m going to squeeze it for everything it’s worth. So I get home. I’m the only one without a car, so I’m walking to and from school every day.” “I come home one day. I see his car is in the driveway. Okay, whatever. We had a split-level house, so I’m downstairs and I’m, like, yelling for E, ‘E! E! E! Man, where you at?’ Nothing, okay? I’m walking around, walking upstairs, ‘E! E!’ So you walk down the hallway and you have a room straight ahead and a room to the right, so I walk in. This is Mike’s room, by the way.” “Mike had the computer, so oh yeah, oh yeah, absolutely, I’m walking by and I see E. Out of the corner of my eye, I see a figure. I go straight ahead into the room in the front and I’m looking into the room on the side. So I’m, like, yelling for E. I turn around and E is semi stood up over this laptop computer and he’s looking at me. He [has] got this look of mortified terror on his face. Like, he looked like a doe who had been caught in the headlights with a rifle.” “His pants are a quarter of the way down and I’m looking at him like, ‘dude, I’ve been yelling for you for the last 5 minutes! What are you doing? What’s going on?’ And then, I just take in the whole picture because E walked around shirtless. E just doesn’t believe in shirts. I said, ‘dude, what are you doing?’ I look at him and I look at the computer. I look back at him and I looked back at the computer again. I looked back at him and I go, ‘no!’ I start laughing and then I turned around and walked away. He’s looking at me with a look on his face like he’s mad at me! I’m like, ‘why are you mad at me?’”

Everybody has embarrassing tales that they won’t need out in public. The trick is to not invite somebody onto your podcast who can inform all of these tales. Huge E didn’t appear to thoughts having his school roommate on his present. Then once more, Huge E most likely has a a lot totally different sense of disgrace from most individuals.

