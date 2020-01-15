Big Match Added To NXT TakeOver: Portland

NXT TakeOver: Portland will go down on February 16th and now a giant match has been made official.
On WWE The Bump, it was confirmed that Finn Balor will tackle Johnny Gargano. This match was teased final week, nevertheless it wasn’t confirmed.
Gargano has a whole lot of retribution to hunt towards Balor. When The Prince turned heel he took his aggression out on Johnny Wrestling which brought about him to overlook NXT TakeOver: WarGames.
This ought to be a hard-hitting match that might steal the present.
H Jenkins
10025 posts
27 feedback
I like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.
Prev Put up
AEW Releases Rankings Earlier than Bash At The Seaside
Subsequent Put up
Title Match Added To WWE Worlds Collide
Add Comment