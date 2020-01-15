News TV SHOWS

Big Match Added To NXT TakeOver: Portland

January 15, 2020
By H Jenkins

NXT TakeOver: Portland will go down on February 16th and now a giant match has been made official.

On WWE The Bump, it was confirmed that Finn Balor will tackle Johnny Gargano. This match was teased final week, nevertheless it wasn’t confirmed.

Gargano has a whole lot of retribution to hunt towards Balor. When The Prince turned heel he took his aggression out on Johnny Wrestling which brought about him to overlook NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

This ought to be a hard-hitting match that might steal the present.

1. @FinnBalor vs. @JohnnyGargano has been made OFFICIAL for #NXTTakeOver: Portland! #WWETheBump @WWENXT

— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) January 15, 2020



