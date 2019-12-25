Big Match Announced For AEW Dynamite New Year’s Day Episode

AEW Dynamite just isn’t airing a reside present this week. Followers must wait till January 1st to see their subsequent episode and AEW has added a giant match to that episode.

The corporate revealed on Christmas Day that Kenny Omega will staff up with The Younger Bucks to tackle The Lucha Brothers and Pac on January 1st. That six-man tag match undoubtedly has the chance to steal the present.

Jacksonville, FL!

Wednesday, Jan 1st

Are you prepared for this 6-Man Tag-Group Match?

It’s #TheElite vs. #TheLuchaBrothers & @BASTARDPAC

The January 1st episode of AEW Dynamite will doubtless be an enormous present for the corporate. Cody Rhodes vs Darby Allin can be occurring on that episode. Followers may even know what MJF’s massive announcement is relating to Cody’s problem for a future match.