Big Players Skip Congress-Led Opposition Meet On Citizenship Act

Leaders from 15 political events are attending a gathering of the opposition within the Parliament Home to debate the contentious citizenship regulation, Nationwide Register of Residents and the countrywide pupil protest that’s gathering momentum on daily basis. However in a blow to opposition unity, six key events – together with the Trinamool Congress, BSP, Shiv Sena, DMK and the Samajwadi Get together – are skipping the meet. Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Get together mentioned it was not even invited for the assembly.

The assembly, convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, is being attended by Nationalist Congress Get together chief Sharad Pawar, Sharad Yadav, Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja, apart from Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was additionally current.

Whereas Trinamool chief and Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Mayawati declared earlier that they’d skip the assembly, Congress allies DMK and Shiv Sena have dropped out.

Sources mentioned the DMK has been upset with the Congress’s native leaders in Tamil Nadu.

Mamata Banerjee, too, dropped out over the clashes between her occasion staff and people of the Left and the Congress throughout final week’s commerce union strike. Stating that it was she who “mooted the idea of the meet” she mentioned the clashes between the employees of her occasion and the Congress and the Left throughout final week’s commerce union strike dominated out her attendance.

Mayawati has been at loggerheads with the Congress since all six MLAs of her Bahujan Samaj Get together in Rajasthan crossed over to the Congress in September.