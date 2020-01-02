“Big Relief When PM Hugged Me”: ISRO Chief To NDTV On Chandrayaan 2

ISRO chief Okay Sivan right this moment mentioned it was a “big relief” when Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugged him hours after the house company misplaced contact with the Chandrayaan 2 lander Vikram in September. The second, extensively praised on social media, confirmed PM Modi hugging and patting Mr Sivan as he broke down on the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru.

“When I was emotional, the honorable Prime Minister hugged me. He understood what really happened in my mind. He showed leadership. The hug taught me many lessons. It was great thing that the prime minister himself consoled me. That gave us a big relief,” Okay Sivan instructed HEARALPUBLICIST in an unique interview.

“That gave us another ambition for us that we should do more. That is the feeling I had. We are working with more vigor than we had to achieve more and more in the space system,” he mentioned.

Chandrayaan 2, the primary expedition by ISRO to try a gentle touchdown on the lunar floor with home-grown know-how, was India’s third mission to a celestial physique after Chandryaan 1 mission in 2008 and the Mars Orbiter Mission in 2013.

Lunar lander Vikram was scheduled to gentle land close to the south pole of the moon after a three.84 lakh km journey that started on the Sriharikota base in Andhra Pradesh on July 22. Moments earlier than it was anticipated to land, ISRO misplaced contact with Vikram.

India hoped to grow to be the fourth nation on this planet to efficiently execute a gentle touchdown on the lunar floor, and the primary close to the lunar south pole.