Big Return Teased For WWE SmackDown On FOX

WWE will carry one other episode of Friday Night time SmackDown to FOX this week. A brand new 12 months may carry again a face we haven’t seen shortly, fella.

Sheamus has been showing in hype movies for a number of weeks now. He hasn’t wrestled since WrestleMania, however the Celtic Warrior is greater than prepared to come back again.

He commented a number of months in the past saying that he’s prepared if and when WWE wants him. It seems that he’s coming again before later as a result of he lately revealed that the Celtic Cross necklace is in his possession as soon as once more.

The primary Friday Night time SmackDown of the 12 months may additionally imply a return for Sheamus. They may at all times maintain off his return for the Royal Rumble, however Sheamus seems to be re-entering the WWE Universe as a serious participant.