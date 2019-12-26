Big rig driver is found dead along 5 Freeway after snow closes Grapevine

A giant rig driver was discovered lifeless Thursday inside his truck off the 5 Freeway alongside the Grapevine after authorities closed the freeway due to heavy snow.

Shortly after eight a.m., a tow truck driver responding to an enormous rig stopped on the southbound portion of the freeway simply north of Frazier Mountain Park Highway discovered the motive force, a person in his 40s, unresponsive contained in the semi. The person was pronounced lifeless on the scene, California Freeway Patrol Officer Thomas Bey mentioned.

Authorities mentioned the person appeared to have pulled over to sleep contained in the truck. His loss of life doesn’t seem like weather-related, Bey mentioned.

The CHP mentioned there have been a number of autos caught on the 5 Freeway on the Grapevine on Wednesday evening amid heavy snowfall. Video confirmed some motorists attempting to push their automobiles off the snow-covered freeway.

Different freeways closed by snow included Angeles Crest Freeway and the 15 Freeway within the Cajon Move. Mountain Excessive Ski Resort introduced on Twitter it could shut for the day as a result of the roads have been impassable. The world acquired loads of contemporary powder within the newest storm.