Big rig hauling live chickens ruffles feathers with road closure in Chino Hills

January 18, 2020
An overturned semi-truck carrying stay chickens brought on a serious street closure in Chino Hills early Friday morning, authorities mentioned.

The massive rig toppled onto its facet whereas exiting the southbound 71 Freeway at Grand Avenue, closing the off-ramp and eastbound lanes, Chino Hills police mentioned in an alert issued at 7:15 a.m. Eastbound motorists have been detoured onto the southbound 71.

Greater than half of the 6,000 chickens on board can be euthanized, in accordance with a tweet from KNBC-TC Channel four, which was on the scene. The Inland Valley Humane Society and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals rescued among the animals.

The crash is the second in per week by which a rooster truck overturned in California. In east Sacramento County, a semi-truck hauling a double trailer flipped onto its facet Jan. eight. The motive force suffered minor accidents, in accordance with an incident log from the California Freeway Patrol, whereas a lot of the chickens have been killed.

