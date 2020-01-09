Big Segment Announced For WWE SmackDown This Week

WWE is carrying on into 2020 with the blue model. This week’s present will embrace a really particular section. John Morrison may not be wrestling this week, however not less than he’s stepping again inside a WWE ring on SmackDown.

John Morrison signed a brand new contract with WWE on the finish of 2019. That five-year deal will undoubtedly see him included in lots of tales. His return to WWE tv occurred final week as he appeared popping out of The Miz’s dressing room.

The corporate has now introduced that John Morrison will seem on Miz TV this week. They clearly have a number of floor to cowl.

Final Friday’s SmackDown left the WWE Universe certainly wanting solutions from The Miz and John Morrison. Maybe we’ll get these solutions when the previous tag staff champions reunite dwell on “Miz TV” this week.

Maybe this may see a return of The Filth Sheet ultimately. Both means, it would nonetheless be good have The Guru Of Greatness in a WWE ring as soon as once more.