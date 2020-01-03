Big Show Breaks Impressive Personal Streak In WWE

The Massive Present is a shoo-in for the WWE Corridor Of Fame. 2019 was a really huge yr for The Massive Present too. He filmed a Netflix comedy collection and he has one other actuality TV present within the pipeline. He didn’t wrestle although which breaks an enormous streak for him.

2019 was the primary yr since 2007 that The Massive Present didn’t wrestle a match in WWE. He’s nonetheless part of the WWE roster, however he didn’t see a return to the ring within the closing yr of the last decade.

The final time Massive Present wrestled on pay-per-view was towards Massive Cass at SummerSlam 2017. His final match on Uncooked was towards Braun Strowman in a cage match on September 4th, 2017. When you recall, Massive Present was despatched via the cage on the conclusion of that match seemingly writing him off of tv earlier than needing hip surgical procedure.

The final time Massive Present wrestled on SmackDown was on November 20th, 2018 in a match with Cesaro and Sheamus. He was positioned alongside them for a short while as their enforcer earlier than he was taken off tv once more.

The Massive Present has not introduced his in-ring retirement. He’s simply very busy on different initiatives. We might see him wrestle in 2020, however there’ll possible be loads of different locations to see The Massive Present. In any case, a man his dimension isn’t arduous to search out.