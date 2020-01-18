Big Show On Undertaker Teaching Him Tough Lessons In WWE

The Large Present debuted on high of WCW. He realized whereas getting an enormous highlight in entrance of tens of millions of individuals. When he made it to WWE The Undertaker realized how a lot work The Large wanted.

Whereas talking with Sports activities Illustrated, The Large Present mentioned his early profession in WWE. He was in a position to work with some nice individuals in WCW, however issues had been a lot totally different as soon as he jumped to Vince McMahon’s firm.

“It was a lot different in WCW, which had guaranteed contracts. WWE was a shark tank, it was competitive. It wasn’t a locker room where everyone went to Chipotle after the show together. People legitimately didn’t like each other.” “I was so young in WCW, I was 22, 23 years old at the beginning. The only other young guy was Alex Wright. Macho, Hulk, Flair, Paul Orndorff, they were all in their 40s or older. It was like I was everybody’s kid brother. And I made a lot of mistakes back then. My real training happened when I got to work with Undertaker.”

The Large Present received fairly a coaching regiment from The Undertaker. After every of their matches The Lifeless Man would go over every part they did in meticulous vogue. This included Large Present getting his ass chewed out regularly.

“I used to come through the Gorilla position after a match against Undertaker on our live tours, and Undertaker would be there waiting for me. He’d wave me over with that crooked finger, and he’d chew out my ass for the next 15 minutes.” “This happened night after night. It seemed like I couldn’t do anything right, no matter what I tried. And I’m a little more hard-headed than most, so it took me a while, but a lot of the lessons I learned from Undertaker put me in a position now where I can help a lot of people not make the same mistakes I made.”

The Undertaker might need chewed Large Present’s ass over issues he wanted to do in another way within the ring. That studying course of was extraordinarily helpful to assist The Large Present turn out to be the shoo-in WWE Corridor Of Famer he’s as we speak.