Big Show Returned To WWE ‘As A Favor’

The Massive Present returned to WWE RAW final week as an enormous shock. He assisted the babyfaces out and was capable of get via two weeks with out turning heel. Now he is likely to be already taking off as soon as once more.

On Wrestling Observer Radio it was defined that Massive Present got here again this time round “as a favor.” The truth that he was curb stomped after being powerbombed off the highest rope might level to him already leaving WWE tv. Then once more, you by no means know if he might take part in regardless of the subsequent a part of this feud is with Buddy Murphy aligned with Seth Rollins.

“They’ve been wanting to do something with [Buddy Murphy] for a long time. So Rey Mysterio is going to end up in that crew and you’ve got Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens. Big Show is there for now, but Big Show’s not there for long. He was kinda brought in as a favor during this period because they were down a man. So, I don’t know how long he’s going to be staying.” “It wasn’t meant to be a long-term thing [with Big Show], but with Buddy Murphy in they’re again down a man so [Big Show] may be still around for a little while. When the match was over it was like, ‘Is that it for Big Show?’ I mean they basically curb stomped him and ruled him unable to continue. I felt like the least they could do is a 10 count, but they didn’t even do that, he just stomped him and they stopped the match.”

The Massive Present took an prolonged hiatus from WWE, however he was due for a comeback. He’s been very busy on different initiatives, but it surely was good that he might come again earlier than the Royal Rumble even when we’ve already seen him written out of the storyline as soon as once more.

