Big Show Returns To WWE RAW

It’s been some time since followers noticed The Huge Present compete within the ring. The truth is, he went all of 2019 with out having one match. That modified this week.

Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe had been set to have a six man tag staff match towards AOP and Seth Rollins on Uncooked. Joe stated that he had a second companion, however he didn’t reveal who it was.

When the time got here to disclose the sixth man within the match, that they had a giant shock. The Huge Present’s music hit and the large made his option to the ring.

The Huge Present has been very busy in latest months. He has a brand new Netflix present arising and one other actuality TV present within the pipeline. It’s good to see him again within the ring.