Big Show Says His ‘Faith In This Business’ Was Tested Over The Last Year

The Huge Present returned to WWE RAW this week and he was a babyface. That is likely to be one other flip for the Huge Present, however who’s counting anymore?

After his profitable return to RAW, The Huge Present was very proud of himself. His comeback got here at an ideal time because the Royal Rumble is arising in a matter of weeks.

Huge Present was recovering from a hip surgical procedure this time final 12 months. Following RAW, he acquired to talk about how particular his return to WWE tv was.

“Tonight was amazing after going through five hip surgeries in a year and a half to be able to take a phone call from a friend to appear in the business. To be able to come out in front of this incredible crowd tonight and get back into the ring at almost a year and a half and be competitive I’m just extremely humble and grateful.” “They say whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and I think that my faith in my career and my faith in myself and faith in this business was tested in this past two years like it’s never been tested before and I’m just extremely grateful to the fans and we’ll just see what happens next week.”

When Huge Present found that his match subsequent week will likely be a fist struggle, he laughed. “Let me get this straight, a fist fight?” he requested, “Whoever booked that match doesn’t like AOP or Seth Rollins, oh my gosh that’s funny — thank you!” Then he walked off laughing.

In the event you use the quotes on this article credit score Ringside Information