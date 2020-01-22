Big Spoiler For AEW Dynamite This Week

AEW Dynamite goes down on Chris Jericho’s Cruise. We could have full spoilers as quickly as they’re recognized, however one factor has leaked off the boat.

The AEW World Tag Workforce Titles are on the road this week. SCU will defend their titles towards Kenny Omega and Adam “Hangman” Web page. This match has numerous story behind it and it looks as if it can proceed.

Hangman Web page and Kenny Omega defeated SCU for the titles on the second annual Chris Jericho Cruise. That is very attention-grabbing as Web page has been teasing a cut up from The Elite.

This makes Kenny Omega and Adam “Hangman” Web page the primary members of The Elite to win titles in AEW.