Big Swole Tells Personal Story About Accusations Of Tessa Blanchard Using N-Word

Tessa Blanchard has a giant match set for Influence Wrestling’s Laborious To Kill pay-per-view. She would possibly win the Influence World Title on January 12th, however on the day earlier than her huge match a storm got here her method on Twitter.

Blanchard tweeted out that girls ought to assist different girls. The response to this tweet got here within the type of Sienna reminding Blanchard of her spitting in La Black Rose’s face in Japan and calling her the N-Phrase. La Black Rose later got here ahead to verify this story.

Large Swole spoke out about these allegations after they got here to mild. She gave her private account after chatting with each Black Rose and Tessa Blanchard about this unlucky incident.

So since we telling tales….Large Swole’s flip. I received’t communicate on all the opposite tales however the one about La Rosa I do know personally. This previous yr at Wrestlecade I spoke to her about this and about hashing it out with Tessa. I’ve spoken to Tessa as properly, after speaking with La Rosa and I made a decision it wanted to be handled. A dialog wanted to occur as a result of this was getting intense through the years. As a black lady this sickened me that this occurred to a pal of mine. We now have been coping with this because it occurred, it’s simply now discovering mild on social media. Individuals are entitled to take care of this how they need. I simply need the world to know the final a part of the story.



It’s unimaginable to alter the previous, and everyone seems to be able to change. This 2017 incident is simply now coming to mild and it occurred on a really inconvenient day for Tessa Blanchard sooner or later earlier than her huge match at Laborious To Kill.

