Big Tasty burger was ‘completely raw’ and ‘bloody’

A disgusted ex-McDonald’s employee has revealed stomach-churning footage of the second he found his Large Tasty burger was ‘utterly uncooked’ after biting into it.

Michelangelo Thomson and his associate Liam Purdy stopped in at a Brighton department of the fast-food chain on Saturday night time to order meals and took it house to eat.

However when Mr Thomson bit into his burger and puzzled why it appeared ‘mushy’ he was shocked to find the patty seemed to be virtually totally raw.

Horrifying footage reveals the ‘bloodied’ and vibrant pink burger falling aside with the ‘uncooked’ meat crumbling because the 32-year-old holds it as much as the digicam, prompting an apology from the fast-food big who provided Mr Thomson a full refund.

Ex-McDonald’s employee Michelangelo Thomson (left) was revealed stomach-churning footage of the second he found his Large Tasty burger was ‘utterly uncooked’ after biting into it

Whereas the surface of the patty seemed to be seared, the within appeared nonetheless uncooked and utterly pink – with Mr Thomson claiming he even noticed ‘blood’ in it.

The supervisor fears that since he lives with a diminished immune system since struggling an sickness as a baby that left him with no lymph nodes in his neck it could have been ‘harmful’ for him to eat uncooked meat.

Fortunately Mr Thomson skilled no meals poisoning signs after taking a chew out of the burger, however has vowed to keep away from that McDonald’s department sooner or later.

McDonald’s apologised and stated they had been ‘disillusioned that on this event their rigorous requirements weren’t upheld’ – however investigations had proven the kitchen tools to not be defective.

Mr Thomson, from Brighton, in East Sussex, stated: ‘I am glad that my style buds work effectively, as a result of it was once I tasted it that I realised that it wasn’t like a traditional burger.

Michelangelo Thomson and his associate Liam Purdy stopped in at a Brighton department of the fast-food chain on Saturday night time to order meals and took it house to eat (burger pictured above)

‘I eat a variety of McDonald’s. I am no stranger to being a buyer to them, however I’ve additionally by no means skilled a burger like this.

‘The order that we did was a contented meal with a plain burger, the tacky bites that they do, and a big Large Tasty meal.

‘We would ordered all of it and stay simply across the nook, so we took it house to eat. I ate the cheese bites and all the things was wonderful, however we had been speaking about how the chips had been a bit anaemic and never heat.

‘I took a chew of the burger and tasted the Large Tasty sauce that they use. Nevertheless it was actually mushy, so I puzzled why. Had the tomato been crushed?

‘However I appeared in and I realised it was crimson and pink and had blood.

‘I had some abdomen aches after consuming the primary burger however I feel that is as a result of it was how I believed it was making me really feel.

Horrifying footage reveals the ‘bloodied’ and vibrant pink burger falling aside with the ‘uncooked’ meat crumbling because the 32-year-old holds it as much as the digicam

‘I felt actually uneasy afterwards, however with it being very near bedtime I slept it off. I used to be truly fairly shocked and anxious from my half due to my well being state of affairs.

‘I’ve [a weakened] immune system, so consuming uncooked meals like this which has the potential for E. coli and salmonella to be current within the burger [is really dangerous].

‘Had I been drunk quite than sober and never seen that burger was uncooked and eaten it, I might be in a a lot worse place than what I’m in.

‘However I additionally do not anticipate to have my well being compromised by a giant company like that, who ought to have the ability to stop these cases from taking place.

‘It has put me off that department of McDonald’s, probably endlessly, until they will establish the error that they’ve made and what they will do to vary it.’

It was actually mushy, so I puzzled why. Had the tomato been crushed?

Mr Thomson, who claims he used to work at McDonald’s, believes the grill might need been defective for the burger to be served uncooked.

When he spoke to the supervisor the subsequent morning, he was refunded £5.50 for the Large Tasty burger, however was annoyed that the matter wasn’t being correctly investigated.

Mr Thomson stated: ‘Being an ex-McDonald’s worker I understand how these burgers are pressed down and cooked for 3 minutes minimal earlier than they arrive up and might be served.

‘This managed to get partway by means of. So both the grill was damaged or the particular person on the grill did not do the meals testing accurately.

‘That is one other factor I flagged to them once I took it again to them. It is practically unattainable to do as a result of the machine would stop you from lifting up the patty earlier than it’s cooked.

‘I stated to them concerning the patty being uncooked and never even being cooked on the surface, not to mention the within.

‘Fortunately I’m completely wonderful, nevertheless it’s their response and response to it that they don’t seem to be taking severely.’

A McDonald’s spokesperson stated: ‘Meals security is of the utmost significance to us and we place nice emphasis on high quality management.

‘As quickly as this subject was delivered to the eye of the restaurant staff, they apologised to the shopper and provided a full refund and alternative.

‘We comply with rigorous requirements to keep away from any imperfections, and are disillusioned that on this event these had been clearly not upheld.

‘The restaurant staff took the product for testing, and have subsequently investigated to make sure there was no fault with kitchen tools that would have brought on the difficulty within the kitchen.

‘Our Buyer Providers staff are additionally in dialog with the shopper, and are within the strategy of discovering a passable resolution.’