Big Title Change At WWE Madison Square Garden House Show

WWE considers Madison Sq. Backyard a really particular place. AJ Kinds captured the US Title at an MSG home present prior to now. Now Andrade joins that membership.

Throughout tonight’s WWE home present on the World’s Most Well-known Enviornment, Rey Mysterio defended the WWE United States Title in opposition to Andrade. El Idolo ended up capturing the title.

Followers have been lots stunned by this large title change. Clearly, they weren’t anticipating it at a home present. This simply goes to indicate how particular WWE considers the venue.

We’ll need to see how lengthy Andrade will preserve this title, but it surely seems he’s wrapping up 2019 as WWE United States Champion.