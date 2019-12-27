Big Update On Dash Wilder’s Injury Status

Sprint Wilder had some followers fearful just lately. The Prime Man introduced at a WWE reside occasion that he was injured. Then Curtis Axel wrestled in his place. It seems that he’s going to be okay.

Bodyslam.internet experiences that Sprint Wilder was really out of motion final night time as a precaution. He simply had a cortisone shot in order that they let him set out of the match.

It was additionally famous that Sprint Wilder is scheduled to work at tonight’s Friday Evening SmackDown.