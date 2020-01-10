Bigg Boss 13 10th January 2020 Arti Singh targets Mahira Sharma for her jokes, called her drama queen

Bigg Boss 13 is about to stage Comedy Evening right now. Comic Paritosh Tripathi goes to make the relations giggle lots on this wonderful night. By the best way, Bigg Boss has given the chance to the relations other than Paritosh, that he can also stop the struggle and unfold the magic of his comedy in the home. That’s why in right now’s episode, the folks of the home are going to face on the stage of the comedy and inform their jokes. That factor is completely different, below the quilt of Jokes, these persons are going to make sharp and great assaults on their enemies. We’re not saying this, however the promo of Bigg Boss 13 is proof of this. Within the new promo of Bigg Boss 13, members like Rashmi Desai, Siddharth Shukla and Aarti Singh are seen exhibiting their abilities. Together with comedy, all these folks have additionally eliminated their very own anger.

If we discuss Aarti Singh right here, Aarti additionally entertained the relations lots. Throughout this, Aarti Singh was seen attacking fiercely on Mahira Sharma. Within the promo, Aarti Singh is seen doing that, I’m an impartial lady who will get concerned in everybody’s struggle.

Aarti additional mentioned, whereas Mahira Sharma is a minimum of anybody. The issues of Mahira Sharma are a lot that the variety of crops of the farmer can even be decreased. Mahira Sharma is seen laughing loudly as a substitute of getting indignant after listening to Aarti Singh.

Watch Bigg Boss 13 10th January 2020 promo-



Other than Aarti Sharma, Siddharth Shukla was additionally seen doing comedy forgetting his anger. On the similar time Rashmi Desai additionally mockingly focused Shukla ji and Shehnaaz. In such a state of affairs, inform us how excited you’re to look at the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss.