Bigg Boss 13 13th Jan Hina Khan will announce one lucky contestant name today, who will get direct entry in the elite club read details

Within the controversial present Bigg Boss 13 by Salman Khan, each single day of the contestants is passing very memorable. Lately, there was a comedy club-like activity at house, throughout which the actors bought an opportunity to snicker collectively after a very long time. Nicely final night time, Shehnaz Gill confirmed a variety of tantrums and Salman Khan’s anger additionally broke out because of her infantile actions. Plainly Shehnaz Gill is lucky as a result of she will do away with this week’s nomination course of. Truly the Comedy Membership activity was gained by Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz. Tonight Hina Khan goes to make an entry on this present and alongside together with her entry, Hina Khan introduced that at this time one will get entry within the elite membership and together with that the particular person has an opportunity to keep away from nomination for every week. The makers have launched a blazing promo of at this time’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, through which all of the contestants are fairly shocked to listen to Hina. Now, it’s stunning to see that the ability to keep away from nomination at this stage of the present works as a panacea for anybody.

Watch beneath Bigg Boss 13’s newest promo …



Hina Khan will come to BB 13 home for the third time



Hina Khan has appeared twice on this present earlier than and she or he goes to present a giant shock to folks by coming third time.

Nobody nominated



This time nobody has been eradicated from the present Bigg Boss 13. In such a state of affairs, it must be seen whether or not the makers are going to get meed-week eviction on this present. For the second, inform us within the commentbox how excited you’re to look at the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13?