Bigg Boss 13 13th January 2020 Shehnaaz Gill confesses love for Sidharth Shukla says “mujhe game nahi jeetni tujhe jitna hai”

Now everybody is aware of that, how a lot does Shehnaz Gill like Siddharth Shukla. That factor is totally different, this love of Shehnaaz is now growing to the extent of madness. Until now folks felt that Shehnaz Gill was doing all this to remain within the sport however within the final episode she proved that, she has actually began liking Siddharth Shukla. That’s the reason within the final episode of Bigg Boss 13, as a result of emotional drama of Shehnaz Gill, there was a number of pleasure in the home. Shehnaz Gill aggravated Salman Khan by crying. Throughout this, Salman Khan additionally has taken class on this Katrina of Punjab. Other than this, seeing the antics of Shehnaz, Salman Khan additionally warned Siddharth Shukla. Salman Khan had sternly instructed Siddharth Shukla that, Shehnaz Gill likes you. In such a scenario you’ll have to take a number of considerate steps as a result of, sooner or later, it could actually have horrible penalties.

Salman Khan appears to have guessed it completely. That’s why inside a single day, Shehnaz Gill has proven the reality of Salman Khan’s prediction. Shehnaz has now revealed to everybody how a lot she likes Siddharth Shukla and might go to any extent to get him.

We’re not saying this. Fairly, the proof is the brand new promo of Bigg Boss 13, during which Shehnaz Gill is seen expressing his like to Siddharth Shukla. Within the promo, Shahnaz is telling Siddharth Shukla that, I like you. I don’t wish to win this present. I wish to win you over. Shehnaz didn’t cease right here. Within the promo, she is seen saying to Siddharth Shukla that nobody can are available between you. I cannot depart no matter comes between us. In the meantime, Shehnaz Gill has additionally killed Siddharth Shukla.



See Bigg Boss 13 promo for 13th January 2020



It’s clear from the promo of Bigg Boss 13 that at present’s upcoming episode goes to be filled with drama by Shahnaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla. On this case, inform us how excited you might be to look at the upcoming episode.