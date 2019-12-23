ENTERTAINMENT News

Bigg Boss 13 13th Week Update”Get Another Host, I’m not ready for this shit”, Salman Khan’s Shocking Statement

December 23, 2019
Salman Khan freaks out in any respect that’s occurring within the Bigg Boss home. He pisses off on the contestants, will get exhausted and irritated by the struggle, says he doesn’t wish to host such present with such shit.

Rashmi Desai who saved on dragging the matter (Siddharth Shukla’s imply feedback on her) refuses to cease speaking concerning the stale matter and asks for clarification on the imply feedback.

Regardless of Salman’s warning, Rashmi continues to speak about the identical subject and unnecessarily takes it to a different degree.

She continues to complain about how unhealthy Siddharth is and says it on his face, “Siddharth Shukla tu ghatiya aadmi hai.” She additional complains about how ruthlessly he tore off Arhaan’s shirt.

She recollects his gestures that he directed in direction of her and handed touch upon her character. She tells how badly with none manners he asks individuals to go away and passes feedback once they move by subsequent to him in the home.

Salman Khan will get irritated by the unending dialogue and will get pissed off. He says that they’ve crossed the restrict and have gotten on his nerves. He pretends to stroll away after which shouts in any respect the members for enjoying such a grimy recreation.

He says that he’s not pleased with the filth they’ve created inside the home. He even tells that they’d be ashamed to have seen the way in which they give the impression of being on the onscreen.

He has by no means seen a bunch of such method fewer individuals who solely wish to discover a cause to pounce on one another. Salman is fed up with the fights and infantile habits and says he doesn’t wish to host such shit. He asks them to get one other host, suggests Farah Khan’s identify.

