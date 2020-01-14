Bigg Boss 13 14th January 2020 Sidharth Shukla gets angry when Asim Riaz said “maine kabhi matlab se dosti nahi ki” during Elite Club task

Relationships type and deteriorate in days inside Bigg Boss 13 home. One thing comparable was seen when Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz grew to become buddies earlier then changed into bitter enemies. Inside every week, there have been so many variations between these two that until immediately there was no reconciliation between these two. The bitterness of which is usually seen in these two conversations. One thing comparable will likely be seen in immediately’s upcoming episode on 14th January when Sidharth Shukla will name Asim a liar. Sure, you heard it proper. In immediately’s episode, Sidharth Shukla goes to be seen unmasking the faux aspect of Asim. A glimpse of that is seen in immediately’s promo of Bigg Boss 13. Truly, Hina Khan goes to be a visitor in Bigg Boss 13’s home. Hina Khan will make one of many housemates a member of the elite group, who will survive nomination for every week. On this activity, members of the family have to inform their very own specialty. Within the promo, Asim Riaz is seen telling Hina Khan and the remainder of the household that they don’t make friendship at BB home with out that means. As quickly as Asim spoke this, Siddharth Shukla reduce off Asim’s speak.

Within the promo, Siddharth Shukla is seen saying that, Asim is telling this factor falsely. As quickly as Siddharth Shukla stated this, the remainder of the home washed their fingers and fell behind. Arti Singh, Shefali Jarawala had been questioning Asim fiercely. On which Asim stated that, he doesn’t consider in Sidharth Shukla. Shefali Jariwala, giving a befitting reply, stated that if you don’t consider Sidharth Shukla then why befriend him.

Bigg Boss 13 January 14 2020 Promo Video



It’s clear from the promo of Bigg Boss 13 that, Sidharth Shukla nonetheless has not forgotten his quarrels with Asim. In such a scenario, there will be loads of uproar within the present immediately. Nevertheless, how excited are you to see this drama occurring in Bigg Boss 13, please share your views in remark part under.