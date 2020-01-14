Bigg Boss 13 14th January Vishal Aditya Singh get into word of war with Madhurima Tuli and says “Meri galti thi jo tumhe date kiya”

This season of Bigg Boss 13 is getting nearer to the finale. The spirit of profitable the title of Bigg Boss 13 winner amongst all of the contestants current at house appears to be rising much more. Within the final episode, you have to have seen that Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar has no elimination. In yesterday’s episode, Bigg Boss ex Contestant and TV’s well-known actress Hina Khan had an entry. Asim Riaz and Shehnaz Gill, who’ve given super efficiency in entrance of all of the housemates and the viewers, proved to be winners within the process given by Bigg Boss. However yesterday there was an argument in the home wherein there was lots of debate with Shefali Jariwala over Madhurima Tuli’s not doing home tasks. However when this struggle regularly grew Vishal Aditya Singh’s title was not introduced into it which normally occurs and therefore viewers have been shocked to see him not within the struggle.

Allow us to let you know that in right this moment’s episode there will probably be one other struggle between Vishal and Madhurima. Throughout this battle, each the contestants will as soon as once more see one another in entrance of all of the housemates, calling them evil. Nevertheless, Vishal taunts Madhurima through the struggle, saying “My worst mistake is that I dated you.” Now to see at what level the struggle between the 2 ends.