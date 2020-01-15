Bigg Boss 13 15th January Madhurima Tuli hits Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan, will he leave Bigg Boss?

In the home of Bigg Boss 13, the combat between Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli goes uncontrolled on 15th January episode. The extent was reached when Madhurima Tuli beat Vishal Aditya Singh with slippers up to now. Vishal was shocked by this act of Madhurima and he demanded from Bigg Boss that now he’ll both keep on this home or Madhurima. Bigg Boss gave time to each of them in order that with mutual consent, each determine that which one in every of them ought to exit? Neither of the 2 went out and up to now, the closeness between the 2 was seen rising. Nicely, the struggle between the 2 isn’t going to finish. Tonight once more a fierce battle goes to happen once more between Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli. The makers of Bigg Boss 13 have launched a promo of immediately’s episode, in line with which the combat between Madhurima and Vishal goes to occur once more immediately. Sure tonight Vishal goes to be seen throwing water on the face of Madhurima many occasions. Madhurima will lose her mood after being harassed by Vishal’s antics and after that she is going to hit them with a frying pan.

Based on the promo that surfaced, Bigg Boss is seen upset by the habits of those two and he’s additionally speaking about punishing them each.

Watch the promo of the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13 beneath

#ViRima ka jhagda ab ek stage aur severe ho chuka hai! @vishalsingh713 aur #MadhurimaTuli ki iss harkat par kya dand denge #BiggBoss?

Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje. Anytime on @bharatpeindia #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/sj3ZBrb2lK — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2020



What is going to occur to Mid-Week Eviction?



It appears to be like like Mid-Week Eviction goes to occur in Bigg Boss home. Truly, this week the present has not been eradicated. In such a state of affairs, it’s anticipated that the present could have a mead-week eviction. Based on the remark field, in line with you who amongst Vishal and Madhurima must be proven the best way out of Bigg Boss home?