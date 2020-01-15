Bigg Boss 13 15th January Parag Tyagi gets emotional and warns Asim Riaz, watch video

There may be nonetheless a couple of days left within the finale of Bigg Boss 13, so the household job will begin in the home from in the present day. In the course of the household job, the entry of all of the contestants’ households goes to be completed on this present. Right now, everybody will come from the home of each contestant, together with Mahira Sharma’s mom, Shahnaz Gill’s father. Makers has launched a brand new promo of in the present day’s episode some time again, during which Shefali Jariwala’s husband and TV actor Parag Tyagi has entered the home with a banging entry. After seeing this promo that got here out, plainly in the present day Bigg Boss 13 goes to be an enormous hit in the home.

Truly, Parag Tyagi meets Shefali as quickly as she enters and hugs her. Parag, after embracing Shefali, is telling her that I got here right here to speak with Asim. It’s mentioned that Parag Tyagi goes to Asim and threatens him so much. Quickly after, he hugs his particular buddy Paras Chhabra after which walks in with Shefali. By taking Shefali inside, Parag tells her reputation is rising daily. Referring to 1 incident, Parag Tyagi tells her that when he was going someplace in a day, a person stopped and requested, ‘You are Shefali Jariwala’s husband….’