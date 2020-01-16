Bigg Boss 13 16th January 2020 Sidharth Shukla’s mother enters BB house during family task, watch video

Household process has began in Salman Khan’s controversial present Bigg Boss 13 on Wednesday 15th January 2020. Lately, there was entry of Mahira Sharma’s mom in the home, whose arrival made the house setting very completely satisfied. Effectively, there are not any two opinions on this that Paras Chhabra’s mouth was additionally silent along with her arrival. Really, Mahira Sharma’s mom instructed Paras to avoid her daughter Mahira Sharma. One after the other, the housemates of all of the contestants are about to enter the home and now everybody’s eyes are on what’s going to occur when the mom of Sidharth Shukla involves the home?

The makers of Bigg Boss 13 have launched a blazing promo of at present’s episode 16th January 2020, in accordance with which, seeing the mom after months, Siddharth Shukla will probably be very completely satisfied. Sidharth Shukla’s mom will hug her son tightly as quickly as he comes dwelling and she or he talks with Rashami for some time. After seeing this promo, a smile will certainly come on the faces of the followers of Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla.