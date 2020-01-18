Bigg Boss 13 19th January – Salman Khan having fun with Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan during Love Aaj Kal Promotion

The well-known movie ‘Love Aaj Kal’ by Sara Ali Khan and Kaartik Aaryan is all set for launch subsequent month. The movie is scheduled to be launched on February 14 2020. Sara Ali Khan and Kaartik Aaryan have began selling the movie collectively. In the meantime, each these actors appeared on the stage of Bigg Boss 13 throughout Weekend Ka Vaar 19th January selling ‘Love Aaj Kal’ movie. Some footage of Sara and Karthik have gotten more and more viral on social media. In these current footage surfaced, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been seen having enjoyable with the present’s host Salman Khan.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been seen selling their movie throughout Weekend Ka Vaar. When you look carefully at these footage, then you’ll know that Sara and Karthik could be seen in an image taking a selfie with Salman Khan, whereas within the second image, these three have been seen doing a whimper.