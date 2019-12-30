Bigg Boss 13 20th December 2019 – Devoleena Bhattacharjee shows her anger with Rashami Desai over Arhaan Khan

In Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan goes to return on Monday’s episode 30 December 2019. Right now Salman Khan goes to have enjoyable with the housemates and his friends. That factor is completely different, even on this ambiance of enjoyable, Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan are going to be focused. We’re saying this as a result of, in at present’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Devoleena Bhattacharjee goes to return to BB Home. In our earlier report, we have now already instructed you that, in Bigg Boss, Devoleena is coming to bid farewell to her buddies and fellow contestants. Devoleena will now not be part of Bigg Boss attributable to her harm. In such a state of affairs, for the final time, Devoleena goes to a killer entry into BB home. Devoleena’s first goal will probably be Arhaan Khan as quickly as she arrives in the home. That’s the reason, Devoleena Bhattacharjee will first begin advising Rashmi Desai as quickly as she comes residence. We’re not saying this, slightly the brand new promo of Bigg Boss 13 is proof of this. Just lately the present’s makers have shared a brand new promo. On this promo, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is seen speaking to Rashami Desai about Arhan Khan.

Devoleena is offended, saying that, Arhaan Khan has hidden such a factor amongst themselves. Are you pretending that you simply don’t know something? I feel you already know that Arhaan Khan has a toddler. You could have develop into so blind in love that after 2 days of such a giant drama, you noticed Arhaan Khan saying I really like you. Devoleena Bhattacharjee didn’t cease right here. Additional Devoleena stated, Salman Khan, your loved ones and the remainder of the folks have defined just one factor, that you must take any step by pondering. However you appeared to have turned deaf to phrases from everybody.

See Bigg Boss 13 promo-



Rashami Desai appeared very offended after listening to this factor of Devoleena, after which solely Rashami Desai stated immediately, that now I’m frightened of you too. It’s clear from Rashami Delsai’s response that she is unable to digest Devoleena’s phrases. In such a state of affairs, will probably be enjoyable to see what else goes to be fascinating in at present’s episode. Nevertheless, how excited are you to see the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss, please remark by commenting.