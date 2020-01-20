Bigg Boss 13 20th January – A huge fight erupts between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, What will happen tonight?

Bigg Boss 13 new episode with nominations will air tonight on 20th January 2020. As typical there will likely be lot of enjoyable and the spotlight of that would be the struggle between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla.

Bigg Boss 13 yesterday episode which is weekend ka vaar was very particular. As soon as once more, Salman Khan appeared to take his class on the conduct of members of the family. This week, Salman Khan focused Paras Chhabra, after this, he opened his private life in entrance of the housemates. Throughout this, Paras Chhabra additionally appeared to argue with Salman Khan. Along with arguments betweem Paras Chhabra and Salman Khan, Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma had been additionally seen speaking to one another throughout weekend weekend. In accordance with Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai all the time speaks Mahira Sharma as per week contestant. After this, Mahira narrates Rashami in entrance of Salman Khan. Throughout this, Mahira Sharma will get indignant and tells Rashmi Desai that ‘she hates him’. Properly, viewers all the time have one thing new within the weekend episode. However now the brand new promo of at the moment’s episode has come out.



On this new promo of Bigg Boss, you have to have seen that Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla are seen once more as soon as once more. Truly, the duty is happening in Bigg Boss home and it’s being run by Asim Riaz. Whereas speaking to Asim, Siddharth Shukla says that he has ‘got off the huge horse’. Asim replies, saying that he has not landed. I’m the director, I’ve not seen it. After this, the 2 are seen combating fiercely with one another. Through the struggle, Asim Riaz can also be seen telling Siddharth Shukla (Siddharth Shukla) that ‘Aankhen mat dekha … aanken noche lunga …’.