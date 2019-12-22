Bigg Boss 13 22nd December 2019 Episode: “I don’t let girls like you enter my house” says Sid to Rashami.

In Tonight’s Bigg Boss 13 episode viewers will see Salman Khan getting mad at Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla. All of the contestants might be seated within the corridor when the host Salman Khan will ask Rashami about her drawback. To which she explains how Siddharth repeatedly retains her calling ‘ aisi ladki’ in the home.

Rashami says that such phrases delivered by Siddharth in the home in opposition to her, raises questions on her character and that she can’t afford to lose her self-respect attributable to such phrases by contestants. She says her self – respect to her is worthy demanding to depart the present at any value.

Salman Khan then asks Siddharth what he means by ‘aisi ladki’. He replies that it means a woman like Rashami Desai who backbites about everybody and all the pieces.

Siddharth warns Rashami to not provoke him to dig out the previous when Rashami used an abusive phrase for Sid which will get beeped. To this Salman loses his mood and asks them that they’re in Bigg Boss 13 to play and shouldn’t dig out pasts.

He asks them to dispute about it exterior the home. Citing an instance of a field, Salman explains Rashami to disregard Siddharth. Within the earlier Weekend, ka Vaar Rashami throws heat tea on Siddharth and known as him a ‘ goon’.

Siddharth broke out to this “ I don’t let girls like you enter my house”. Arhaan, Rashami’s fixed companion out and in the home will get right into a bodily combat with Siddharth Shukla. Shehnaz Gill tries to carry Siddharth again.

Salman Khan was stupefied seeing all this and regrets his determination of internet hosting the prolonged episodes of this season. Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla know one another earlier than Bigg Boss 13 as they had been seen sharing the display of the each day cleaning soap ‘ Dil Se Dil Tak’.