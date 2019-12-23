Bigg Boss 13 23 December 2019 – Kamya Panjabi to Manu Punjabi, Salman Khan is reading out tweets of tv celebs for housemates

The battle between Siddharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai on yesterday had spoiled Salman Khan’s thoughts. All through the episode, Salman Khan was seen speaking solely about Siddharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai. Due to which the followers couldn’t benefit from the weekend ka vaar episode. Throughout this, everybody appeared solely offended. Neither did any activity nor enjoyable occurred in the home. That is the rationale, the makers of the present are going to present a brand new reward to the followers of Bigg Boss 13. Truly, right now Salman Khan goes to come back once more with the viewers. Now you have to be considering that right now shouldn’t be the weekend ka vaar. Allow us to inform you, right now Salman Khan goes to take a category on Monday. We’re not saying this, quite, the brand new promo of Bigg Boss 13 is proof of this. Not too long ago, the makers of Bigg Boss 13 have shared a brand new promo. On this promo, Salman Khan is seen in a temper of full enjoyable. Together with the enjoyable, Salman Khan can also be going to be seen to determine some floor guidelines for the housemates. Within the promo of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan is seen studying the tweets of the TV stars to the household and asking which member has been commented for.

Throughout this, Salman Khan learn the tweets of Kamya Punjabi, Vindu Dara Singh and Manu Punjabi in entrance of the household. This activity can be adopted by the Salman Khan Balloon activity. Throughout the balloon activity, the members of the family will burst one another’s balloons, making their anger out. Throughout this promo, Siddharth Shukla was seen ending his estrangement with Shahnaz Gill. Siddharth Shukla burst Shahnaz’s balloon and mentioned that, if he feels unhealthy, Shukla ji’s coronary heart additionally hurts. Shehnaz ought to take into consideration Siddharth Shukla ji earlier than talking.

See the brand new promo of Bigg Boss 13-



It’s clear from the promo of Bigg Boss 13 that even when Salman Khan’s anger subsides within the coming episodes, he won’t let go of the chance to take class for everybody. Nonetheless, please inform by commenting how excited you’re to see Bigg Boss’s Monday with Salman Khan.