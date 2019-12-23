Bigg Boss 13 23rd December – Rashami Desai and Aarti Singh fights, Watch Video

In the home of Bigg Boss 13, at the moment 23rd Dec viewers are attending to see battle fights in addition to enjoyable jokes. The present makers have shared a recent promo on social media. It featured a romantic type between Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. These pretty gestures of those two are very a lot favored by the viewers. In at the moment’s promos, there was additionally a heated debate between Rashami Desai and Arti Singh. When this debate takes place between Rashmi Desai and Aarti Singh, Sidharth Shukla gave the impression to be frightening whereas speaking to Aarti. These movies have gotten more and more viral on social media. Watch the video-

It might be recognized that this time Salman Khan’s present Weekend ka vaarr was very explosive. He fiercely classed all of the individuals current in the home. Throughout this, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra have been seen combating amongst themselves. After this, Salman Khan got here into the home on the second day and gave the duty of ‘balloon of misunderstanding’. Throughout this time, the members current in Bigg Boss’s home appeared to focus on one another. Through the weekend present Salman Khan reveals that Vishal Aditya Singh and Arhaan Khan have been voted the bottom by the viewers. With this, they’ve are available in Backside 2. In response to the data obtained, Arhaan Khan might exit of the home at the moment.

It’s recognized that this time Siddharth Shukla has been nominated as a punishment. He pushed in opposition to Asim Riaz through the battle. Other than Siddharth, Arhan Khan, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Aarti Singh, Asim Riaz and Shefali Bagga are nominated to be homeless this week.