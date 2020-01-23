Bigg Boss 13 23rd January 2020 – Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill gets into a big fight during captaincy task

Earlier than the finale, #Sidnaaz, who’s at all times within the dialogue in the home of ‘Bigg Boss 13’, ie Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have modified their recreation. In Bigg Boss home, these two are seen combating fiercely with one another. Seeing these two like this in Bigg Boss home, the followers of each of them don’t prefer it in any respect. However it’s true that there was a rift within the loving relationship of #Sidnaaz (#SidNaaz). Viewers might have seen in Wednesday’s episode that Siddharth Shukla saved Aarti Singh as an alternative of Shehnaz Gill in the course of the nomination process. After this, a cat struggle between Aarti Singh and Shehnaz Gill was seen in Bigg Boss home. In at present’s episode 23rd January 2020 struggle between Sidharth and Shehnaaz will explode throughout captaincy process.

After this, when it got here to Shehnaaz Gill, she appeared to assist Vishal Aditya Singh as an alternative of supporting the staff of Siddharth Shukla. After this conduct of Shahnaz Gill, Siddhartha may be very indignant at him and narrates the hoax. Viewers are going to see all this in at present’s episode. See the newest promos of Bigg Boss-



You could have seen within the promo that Shehnaaz Gill was seen combating with Siddharth Shukla in the course of the process in addition to giving him a clot. These movies have gotten very viral on social media for the time being. Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill seemed upset on the friendship between them.

Bigg Boss 13 Voting Week 17

Additionally the voting for this week’s nomination continues to be in progress, all of the housemates are nominated besides Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla.

Voting by way of Voot App – You possibly can set up Voot app from Play Retailer or Apple Retailer and seek for Bigg Boss 13. There’s a voting banner and login and vote in your favorite contestant

Voting by way of MyJio App – Use MyJio app and vote in your favorite contestant by clicking on Bigg Boss 13 voting banner

Vote on-line in Voot web site – https://www.voot.com/bigg-boss/bigg-boss-season-13/bigg-boss-13-voting-online/

You possibly can vote at our unofficial HeraldPublicist voting ballot to get immediate outcomes about your favorite contestants: