Bigg Boss 13 24th December 2019 – Shehnaaz Gill jealous with Sidharth Shukla and Mahira Sharma closeness, slams him for his bond with Mahira

The week 13 goes to be very uproar in Bigg Boss 13’s home. Seeing the way in which by which there was a rift between individuals in the home within the 12th week, plainly within the coming days, there may be going to be an enormous combat in the home. Speaking about Shehnaaz Gill, there may be a whole lot of distinction between her and Siddharth. The identical factor occurred a number of days in the past, however the way in which Shehnaaz Gill was attempting to persuade Siddharth, Sidharth Shukla additionally melted in entrance of her. There was a time when Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill had been better of pals within the Bigg Boss 13 home; nonetheless, their bond went for a toss very quickly. All of it occurred after Paras Chhabra began prioritising Mahira over Sana. In actual fact, Mahira even went onto label Sana as some jealous. And, now, it appears to be like just like the Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif is in no temper to fix methods with Mahira and he or she isn’t very high quality together with her shut pal Sidharth Shukla speaking to her both.

A glimpse from tonight’s episode exhibits Shehnaaz Gill slamming Sidharth Shukla for his rising bond with Mahira and he or she sounded very exasperated. “Main kisise baat nahi kar sakti toh yeh bhi nahi. Chal dafa ho,” says an offended Sana whereas on the sofa with Shukla. Arti Singh then hints at Shehnaaz’s challenge with Mahira and says that she has an issue as a result of Shukla is sitting together with her. Moments later, Shehnaaz loses her calm and yells, “Main baat na karu par tu sabse kar. Expect, expect, expect.” Additional, Shehnaaz begins sobbing and finally ends up combating with Shukla.

Together with this, a brand new job goes to be given to the household on this new week and on this job Rashmi Desai goes to be seen focusing on Mahira. Concurrently, there may be going to be a whole lot of scuffle between Shehnaz and Vishal Aditya Singh.

See the brand new promo of Bigg Boss 13 under …



Nobody was Evicted from house for Week 12



Nobody was eradicated within the 12th week, however final evening Salman Khan has revealed that Vishal Aditya Singh together with Arhaan Khan. Salman additionally introduced that nobody will exit of the home this week, however the nominated contestants will stay nominated for the following week as nicely. In such a state of affairs, it must be seen who shall be going out of Bigg Boss 13 home this week. For the second, inform us within the remark field that how a lot enjoyable are you seeing within the commotion in Bigg Boss home?