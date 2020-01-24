Bigg Boss 13 24th January 2020 – Asim Riaz calls Arti Singh as Sidharth Shukla’s Fixed Deposit, huge fight erupts between Him and Sidharth

In ‘Bigg Boss 13’ today, there’s a ruckus among the many members of the family in regards to the job. Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz are once more seen combating with one another within the midst of those duties. On this battle, Asim Riaz appeared to have crossed his line in as we speak’s episode 24th January 2020. Allow us to inform you, Bigg Boss has requested all of the housemates to decide on two names. In accordance with Bigg Boss, house owners have to decide on the names which have performed probably the most function in canceling the duty. Throughout this dialogue, Asim is seen once more combating with Siddharth Shukla.

A video of as we speak’s episode of ‘Bigg Boss 13’ is turning into very viral in the mean time. Which has proven that Asim Riaz picks up his shoe throughout a struggle with Siddharth Shukla and asks Shukla to lick him. After this, Siddharth Shukla will get indignant and once more there’s a whole lot of combating between the 2. Siddharth Shukla tells Asim Riaz, ‘Don’t let a fellow like me face you’. As soon as once more, Asim seems to impress Siddharth and calls him a gutter in a quarrel. After this Siddharth begins having fun with Asim Riaz.



Asim Riaz doesn’t cease right here and he calls Aarti Singh as his Fastened Deposit, concentrating on Siddharth Shukla. After this, Siddharth will get indignant and once more he seems to confront Asim his mistake. Asim, within the meantime, seems to be saying that ‘The power of Fastened Deposit just isn’t being identified to you? These movies have gotten very viral on social media.