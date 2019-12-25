Bigg Boss 13 25th December – Rashami Desai loses her temper during fight with Mahira Khan, Arhaan Khan gets hurt

As of late solely Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are seen in the home of Bigg Boss 13. Each of them have a quarrel over one thing or the opposite. On the similar time, if we discuss Rashmi Desai, then the anger of Rashami Desai is growing day-to-day. Whether or not it’s a process or a dialog, Rashmi Desai is seen screaming on the members of the family. One thing comparable goes to be seen in right now’s episode as properly. We’re not saying this, reasonably, the brand new promo of Bigg Boss 13 is proof of this. Within the new promo of Bigg Boss 13, Rashmi Desai is seen screaming badly on Mahira Sharma. Mahira is Rashmi Desai with shock. Really, at current, the Captain’s process is happening in the home of Bigg Boss. The home has been reworked right into a planet.

Throughout the process, Rashami Desai will inform the folks of her crew that, she desires to take away Mahira Sharma from this process. In such a scenario, Rashami Desai pushed Mahira Sharma. In response, Mahira additionally pushed Rashmi Desai.

Arhaan Khan suffered a head harm on this push. Rashami Desai’s transfer has overshadowed her. Rashami Desai started to scream and shout loudly, seeing her personal bets turning. Throughout this promo, Vikas Gupta additionally tried to silence Rashami Desai however she will not be listening to anybody.



From the brand new promo of Bigg Boss 13, it’s clear that within the coming episodes, Rashmi Desai goes to create an uproar once more. All this time Mahira Sharma must face her anger as an alternative of Siddharth Shukla. In such a scenario, inform us how excited you might be to observe the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13.