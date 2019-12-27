Bigg Boss 13 26 Dec day 81 Written Update – Shehnaz Gill gets good support from housemates in captaincy task to defeat vishal aditya singh

Bigg Boss 13 Day 81 Highlights: In Salman Khan’s TV present ‘Bigg Boss 13’, the household may even be seen having fun with this festive season of Christmas to the fullest. Shahnaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh come nose to nose to show their declare to the Captaincy Process. Within the promos of the present, we noticed that this activity is mentally and bodily exhausting. Whereas the housemates are seen celebrating Christmas by dancing within the backyard space, the dispute between the Siddharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai home continues in the home. With this, the love between Madhurima and Vishal as soon as once more seems to be overflowing. Together with this, on the event of Christmas, contestants additionally get a particular present. With this, for the primary time within the historical past of the present, they get their do-it-yourself meals.

Controversy between Paras Chhabra and Shefali



Paras and Shefali are seen combating over the duty. Each really feel that the movie star visitors who got here to the home final night time are biased in direction of the opposite staff. Paras says that Shefali is attempting to get a cut up from them and she or he will probably be homeless quickly.

New captaincy activity began



Bigg Boss begins the brand new Captaincy Process which incorporates Vishal and Shahnaz. Each of those should persuade the relations to sacrifice one thing that they love. Solely then will they win. After this, Shahnaz and Vishal are requested to persuade Aseem to surrender his exercise belt. It’s believed for Shahnaz to do that infinitely. This makes her very joyful.

Rashmi Desai requests to destroy her household pictures



Within the subsequent activity, Shehnaz and Vishal are requested to persuade Rashmi Desai to destroy their household pictures. Vishal additionally convinces Rashmi to take action. Rashmi begins crying whereas doing so. Right here the romance of Siddharth and Shehnaz continues.

With this, Shehnaz asks Siddharth to destroy his towel and he agrees to take action. On the similar time, Paras sacrifice their sneakers for Shahnaz. Shefali Bagga additionally spoils her household pictures for Shehnaaz.