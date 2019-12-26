Bigg Boss 13 26th December – Housemates gets emotional tonight after receiving homemade food, watch video

The final week of Salman Khan’s controversial present Bigg Boss 13 has been very painful. Whereas there was a number of combating in the home all through the week, final night time the members of the family collectively celebrated Christmas. Speaking in regards to the upcoming episode, viewers may also get a particular present. Sure, within the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, the makers are going to get the meals field entry from the housemates within the present. Makers have made it clear by displaying a glimpse of this episode that their eyes are going to turn into very moist after months when the style of their house will go to the tongue of those contestants. On this promo that got here out, Shehnaz Gil tells Paras that after consuming the greens of my mom’s hand…. Paras Chhabra turns into very emotional simply after listening to this and he begins crying in entrance of everybody. On seeing Paras like this, Rashmi Desai’s eyes additionally turn into moist, whereas Aarti Singh can also be crying quite a bit whereas embracing Paras.

As Aarti embraces Paras, Rashmi instantly says that I’ve seen Paras crying for the primary time in your complete season. This promo is so emotional that you’ll get determined to look at as we speak’s episode.

See under Bigg Boss 13 newest promo ….

Subsequent Episode Preview pic.twitter.com/Qhhy5vOdyP — Bigg Boss Fever (@BiggBossFever) December 25, 2019

There was a number of combat between Siddharth and Rashami



Up to now, there was a number of combating between Rashmi Desai and Siddharth Shukla and through this time social media was divided into two teams. Whereas some individuals had been taking Rashmi’s aspect, some individuals supported Siddharth Shukla.

This week could also be double eviction



There was no elimination in the home previously week, so it’s believed that there could also be double eviction in the home this week. For the second, inform us within the commentbox how keen are you to see the brand new promo of Bigg Boss 13?

