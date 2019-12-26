Bigg Boss 13 26th December Shehnaaz Gill’s game plan against Rashami Desai during captaincy task is revealed now, watch promo

The journey of Bigg Boss 13 isn’t simple for anybody. The best way the present has obtained a 5-week extension, the ambiance of stress between the contestants is seen much more. Speaking in regards to the coming days, the contestants must face much more difficulties. Final evening, all of the households have celebrated Christmas collectively, whereas at the moment once more everybody will probably be seen enjoying video games with one another fiercely. Tonight, the housemates must sacrifice their sweetest issues for the captaincy. Every now and then, Bigg Boss will inform the decree of destroying one thing from the claimants of the Captaincy. If any contestant destroys that candy factor for this job then he’ll win this job.

The makers of Bigg Boss 13 have launched a promo of at the moment’s episode, in keeping with which Shehnaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh will ask the captaincy contender Rashmi Desai on the behest of Bigg Boss to destroy the images of their relations. Rashami Desai is seen to be very damaged on listening to this and she or he appears to be saying solely that persons are not doing effectively.

Taking a look at this promo, it appears that evidently Shehnaz goes to hit the flip once more. Sure, within the promo, Shehnaaz Gill is seen saying to Asim Riaz that I need to disappoint you my associates and make you captain.

See the brand new promo of Bigg Boss 13 beneath …

In spite of everything, who would be the captain?



Whereas the captain of the final week was Aseem Riaz, the competitors this time is trying very robust. In such a scenario, it is going to be seen who turns into the captain of the home this week.