Bigg Boss 13 27th December 2019 – Shehnaaz Gill becomes Captain, has an intensive fight with Madhurima Tuli

Within the newest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh have been seen struggling onerous. The truth is, each have been contenders for the captaincy and to turn into the captain of the home, each needed to persuade housemates to destroy what their household despatched for both of those two. Sometimes, Bigg Boss picks up one of many contestants in keeping with their very own and assigns the duty of destroying their specials to Shehnaaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh. Shehnaz Gill gained with a majority on this job as most individuals destroyed their particular issues to make her captain. Now Shehnaaz Gill has turn into the captain of the home. In such a scenario, the factor to suppose is that what’s Shehnaz going to do at residence this week?

The makers of Bigg Boss 13 confirmed within the pre-episode of the newest episode that Madhurima Tuli will turn into Shehnaz’s first sufferer as quickly as she turns into the captain. Sure, in keeping with this promo, Shehnaaz Gill will fall behind Madhurima from morning and can work onerous to awaken her. Not solely this, she goes to disturb Madhurima all through the day. Additionally it is proven within the promo that Shehnaz will even punish Madhurima and as a punishment, she’s going to seize all her make-up.

Bigg Boss 13 27th December Promo



Will Shehnaz be a part of arms with Aseem?



The best way by which Shehnaz was seen favoring Asim within the final job, it’s clear that within the coming days, she’s going to play this sport along with Asim. In the meanwhile it’s so clear that after turning into the captain she goes to make it tough for some housemates to remain on this home. Inform us within the commentbox how keen are you to look at the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13?