Bigg Boss 13 2nd Jan 2020 – Sidharth Shukla and Vishal Aditya Singh gets into in a physical fight, watch video

Bigg Boss 13 has now taken a flip the place individuals won’t draw back from betting on relationships. That is the rationale that the connection of everybody in the home appears to have been difficult for the previous few days. Rashami Desai has been left alone since Arhaan Khan left, so she appears to be rising nearer to Asim Riyaz. On the identical time, the space between Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla appears to be rising as a consequence of current flip of occasions. In the meantime, tonight, Bigg Boss goes to provide new luxurious finances job to the housemates, which goes to have a direct affect on the following captaincy of the home. The makers of Bigg Boss 13 have launched a promo of at this time’s episode, through which all of the housemates are seen doing the identical to win the posh finances job.

There might be numerous debate between Vishal Aditya Singh and Sidharth Shukla throughout this job. So on the identical time, their struggle will progress a lot that Siddharth Vishal will name Aditya Singh with names. Truly throughout the job, he’s additionally seen stealing to get an enormous victory. In such a state of affairs, Sidharth won’t hesitate to name him a thief in entrance of everybody.

Watch under Bigg Boss 13 2nd January 2020 Promo

In any case, who would be the new captain of the home?



Shehnaz Gill is the captain of the home for this week however nearly everyone seems to be elevating their voice in opposition to her. That is the rationale why Shehnaaz Gill is feeling very lonely at residence for the previous few days. In the intervening time, everybody needs to be captain for the following week, as a result of now the sport has gone to the purpose the place energy is most wanted. For the second, inform us within the commentbox how keen you’re to observe the following episode of Bigg Boss 13?

Bigg Boss 13 Voting On-line

Voting by means of Voot App – You possibly can set up Voot app from Play Retailer or Apple Retailer and seek for Bigg Boss 13. There’s a voting banner and login and vote in your favorite contestant Voting by means of MyJio App – Use MyJio app and vote in your favorite contestant by clicking on Bigg Boss 13 voting banner Vote on-line in Voot web site – https://www.voot.com/bigg-boss/bigg-boss-season-13/bigg-boss-13-voting-online/



Vote to avoid wasting your favorite contestant



Who will get evicted this week? Tell us within the feedback under.