Bigg Boss 13 2nd January after massive fight between Sidharth Shukla and Vishal Aditya Singh luxury budget and captaincy task got cancelled, read details

Within the final episode of Bigg Boss 13, the nomination process has been accomplished. And to be evicted this week, Rashmi Desai, Vishal Aditya Singh, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Shefali Jariwala, Shefali Bagga and Mahira Sharma are nominated. At present’s episode would be the Luxurious Funds and Captaincy Activity amongst all of the housemates. Bigg Boss has additionally launched promos on social media relating to this process. Throughout the process there was an enormous battle and until date this season no process has been completed with no battle.

Allow us to let you know, as many occasions as there was a battle between the contestants in the home, the identical variety of duties have additionally been canceled. This factor appears to be taking place in the identical manner like each different week. Throughout the process, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla are seen to be combating with one another. Because of the resentment of the duty in the home, Bigg Boss will cease the duty as soon as once more and cancel it. And there will likely be no Captain in the home this week. At current, Shehnaz Gill stays the captain of the home and there’s a lot of combating between the contestants for work and cooking below the captaincy of Shehnaz.