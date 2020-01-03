Bigg Boss 13 3rd January 2020 – Paras Chhabra loses his calm when Mahira Slaps him and says “I stay away from such girls”

In Bigg Boss 13’s home, it is not uncommon to have relationships and deterioration. No person is aware of when mates turn into enemies on this home. Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla live examples of this. Originally of the present, these two was shut mates of one another, after which that they had variations. Now the battle between these two has elevated a lot that even Salman Khan himself couldn’t clear up it. If we discuss Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, then each of them have been good mates for the reason that starting of the present. That factor is totally different, now the friendship of those two has became love. It has been expressed by Mahira and Paras Chhabra that each of them are in love with one another, however it appears that evidently the home of Bigg Boss has additionally affected their relationship. That is the explanation, there’s going to be an incredible combat between these two within the coming episode on third January 2020. Not solely this, within the midst of this combat, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra’s jaunted chanta can also be going to happen.

Sure, you heard it proper…. A glimpse of that is being seen within the new promo of Bigg Boss 13. Within the upcoming episodes, Mahira Sharma will probably be seen angrily due to the rotis. Within the promo too, she is seen arguing with all of the housemates about cooking. Mahira Sharma can also be seen narrating to Asim Riaz. Seeing this perspective of Mahira, Rashmi Desai talks about making her personal meals. Irritated by this, Mahira Sharma additionally will get entangled with Paras Chhabra.

Throughout an argument with Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma slaps Paras Chhabra. This motion of Mahira Paras Chhabra doesn’t like something in any respect. That’s why within the promo, Paras Chhabra is seen saying to Mahira Sharma that he doesn’t discuss to women who increase their palms on boys. That is what Paras stated “Main Aisi Ladkiyo Se Door Rehta Hu”

See Bigg Boss 13 promo-



It’s clear from the promo of Bigg Boss 13 that, at dwelling in the present day, there’s going to be a fierce battle between Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. In such a state of affairs, touch upon how excited you might be to observe the upcoming episode.