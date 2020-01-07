Bigg Boss 13 7th January Shehnaaz Gill takes a strong stand during Nominations, read below to know whom she nominates for week 15

New drama is seen on a regular basis in the home of Bigg Boss 13. Within the Bigg Boss home, Shehnaaz Gill usually makes headlines on account of Contestant Sidharth Shukla. Despite the fact that Shahnaz considers contestant Siddharth greater than a buddy, however Sidharth Shukla has all the time confessed that he’s his good buddy. Effectively allow us to let you know, Shehnaz Gill has been probably the most talked about contestants in Bigg Boss home. Many instances Shehnaz Gill entertained the viewers along with her peculiar antics. The nomination course of will likely be proven in at this time’s episode seventh January 2020 at Bigg Boss home. Throughout this time, Mahira Sharma must bear the brunt of this.

Sure, the present makers telecast a promo after Monday’s episode is over. In the course of the nomination course of, when Aarti Singh takes the title of Mahira Sharma, Paras says in entrance of everybody that the time has come to avoid wasting Mahira, who’s concentrating on everybody. Additionally it is seen within the promo video that Shehnaaz Gill opposes Mahira Sharma on this nomination course of, therefore Paras takes the title of Arti. After this Mahira instantly agrees. Together with this, taunting Shehnaz Gil Aarti mentioned that for those who would not have to be afraid of nomination then what do it’s essential to save. After this, Paras is seen talking how Shehnaz has proven his colour. See promo-