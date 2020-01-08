Bigg Boss 13 8 Jan Sidharth Shukla called Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh fake as they will get cozy during the night, watch video

In Bigg Boss 13, a complete of 10 folks have been nominated to be homeless this week. In such a state of affairs, now all nominated contestants will be capable to defend themselves from Eviction. Speaking about Madhurima Tuli, she will probably be seen in shut proximity with Vishal Aditya Singh in at this time’s episode. Releasing the promo of at this time’s episode, the Bigg Boss makers have made it clear that Madhurima Tuli has understood very nicely that she is the weakest contestant on the present, so she will be able to go to any size to keep away from eviction. This promo of Bigg Boss 13 surfaced, Madhurima is hugging Vishal Aditya Singh and kissing him, whereas Siddharth Shukla and Shefali Jariwala sitting within the backyard space are watching all of it. Siddharth is seen saying to Shefali that Madhurima and Vishal are making enjoyable of their relationship. Slippers have been occurring now and now see a lot love.

On the similar time, Shefali Jariwala can also be seen mixing Siddharth’s sure and he additionally believes that Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli are making enjoyable of their very own relationship.

Watch beneath a glimpse of the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13 …



Madhurima Tuli is getting the bottom votes



Madhurima Tuli is getting the fewest votes this week, in keeping with the newest voting traits. In such a state of affairs, the probably change is that the makers ought to present them the best way out of this present.

Madhurima slipped Vishal



Lately there was a tussle between Madhurima and Vishal, after which they beat Vishal with slippers in entrance of everybody. For the second, it must be seen whether or not the best way Madhurima is seen rising nearer with Vishal Aditya Singh, will she get any profit?