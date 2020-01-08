Bigg Boss 13 8th Jan Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra will get punished by the makers during captaincy task, read details

The 10 contestants current in Bigg Boss 13 are seen going to any extent to maneuver ahead within the present. Final night time, the place the contestants made enjoyable of the nomination course of, however, within the Captain’s process, all are behaving a silly manner. Sure, tonight, everybody goes to be seen in Bigg Boss 13’s home through the captaincy process.

The promos launched by the makers of Bigg Boss 13 confirmed that everybody from Asim Riaz to Paras Chhabra shall be seen hitchhiking within the captaincy process. It’s clear from the promo that Rashami Desai will finish the possibility of Sidharth Shukla changing into the captain resulting from their mutual rivalry. On the similar time, Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra won’t enable this process to run correctly. In such a scenario, the disenchanted Bigg Boss can also be going to punish them.

In any case, who would be the captain?



It appears that evidently this week the makers will not be going to make any contestant captain of Bigg Boss. In such a scenario, this week, the entire home needed to face the punishment for the fault of Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz.

Will Aseem and Paras by no means be capable to grow to be captains?



It appears that evidently Bigg Boss will get offended and punish Asim and Paras that he can by no means grow to be the captain of the home.

Is everybody taking the present flippantly?



For the previous few days, plainly the contestants current in Bigg Boss home are taking this present very flippantly. It may well additionally end in punishment for somebody who has not made a mistake. We’re saying this as a result of as a result of insistence of Shahnaz Gill, all 10 folks have been nominated for eviction this week.