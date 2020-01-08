Bigg Boss 13 8th January 2020 Shehnaaz Gill asked Rashami Desai’s help to resolve her problems with Sidharth Shukla

The battles happening in Bigg Boss 13 on one facet and the variations between Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla on different facet. There’s a completely different story between these two within the present. The place Sidharth Shukla will get offended once more and Shehnaz Gill is seen lovingly celebrating his pal. Right this moment’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 goes to see one thing related. We’re saying this as a result of, as soon as once more, Siddharth Shukla will get offended with Shehnaz and Shehnaz goes to take care of him. Not solely this, when Sidharth Shukla won’t take heed to any of Shehnaz’s phrases, Shehnaz will get upset and get assist from Shukla’s enemy Rashami Desai. Sure, you heard it righ. The promo of Bigg Boss 13 is proof of this.

Within the promo of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaz is seen saying to Siddharth Shukla that, my emotions are linked with you. I can’t stay with out you. Siddharth Shukla ignores Shehnaz’s phrases and goes away. Shehnaz is wanting very upset seeing this disinterestedness of Siddharth Shukla. That’s the reason within the promo, Shehnaz is asking Rashami Desai that, how can I persuade Siddharth Shukla, he didn’t agree. Listening to this, Rashami Desai is kind of shocked and is saying to Shehnaz that, how would I understand how Sidharth Shukla would imagine.

Within the promo of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaz is seen celebrating and explaining Sidharth Shukla time and again. Not solely this, Shehnaz can be saying to Siddharth Shukla that, I’m not displaying any form of pretence. No matter is occurring is true.

See Bigg Boss 13 promo-



It’s clear from the promo of Bigg Boss 13 that in right this moment’s upcoming episode, Shehnaz and Siddharth Shukla are going to see a really bitter candy altercation. In such a state of affairs, inform us how keen you’re to look at the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13.

