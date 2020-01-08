Bigg Boss 13 8th January Sidharth Shukla and Madhurima Tuli will flirt with each other in front of Shehnaaz Gill, watch funny promo

Because the finale will get nearer, the contestants are seen finishing up boisterous acts in Bigg Boss 13. Final night time, Shehnaz Gill harassed Sidharth Shukla together with his antics, whereas tonight he’s going to be seen within the battle to persuade him. At this time, Siddharth Shukla will even do one thing to burn Shehnaaz Gill, that his followers are going to chortle. Sure, within the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth might be seen flirting with Madhurima in entrance of Shehnaz. Not solely this, Madhurima can also be going to be seen having a whole lot of enjoyable with Sidharth. The makers of Bigg Boss 13 have launched an incredible promo of at present’s eighth January 2020 episode, by which Siddharth is seen placing a spell on Madhurima. Effectively, Madhurima is available in and begins showering love on Vishal Aditya Singh and Siddhartha, standing outdoors, takes his thoughts by taking a look at him.

So, Shahnaz Gill is available in and tells Madhurima not to take action as a result of Sidharth Shukla loves him in fact.

Watch the humorous video of Bigg Boss 13 under …



Madhurima Tuli could also be evicted this week



If contemporary voting tendencies are to be believed, Madhurima Tuli could also be evicted this week as Madhurima is the one actress receiving the least votes.

Madhurima Tuli is nominated for 2 weeks



Madhurima Tuli had just lately crushed Vishal with slippers, on account of which the makers have nominated him for 2 weeks. Now it needs to be seen whether or not Madhurima is homeless this week? For the second, inform us within the commentbox that how keen are you to see Madhurima and Siddharth’s enjoyable? Additionally inform that do you assume that Madhurima might be evicted from this present this week?